Digital Lending in India: The Rise of AI Technology

Digital lending has witnessed significant growth in India, with both fintech and non-fintech startups making lending a core part of their business models. This growth can be attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the lending sector, offering several advantages such as improved credit underwriting and collections processes.

AI models seamlessly incorporate into lending frameworks and leverage data analytics to create more robust underwriting models. This leads to a faster and more efficient application process, encouraging customers to utilize digital credit avenues. The introduction of the Account Aggregator framework has further accelerated the adoption of AI in lending by providing a unified view of a customer’s financial data.

Generative AI also plays a crucial role in business lending, enhancing credit risk assessment, streamlining processes, personalizing loan offerings, detecting fraud, facilitating real-time decision-making, and enhancing customer experiences. The scalability of digital lending startups now heavily relies on advanced technologies like AI, enabling large-scale data processing and analysis for more accurate loan processing.

However, alongside the benefits brought by AI, regulatory frameworks in India are evolving to ensure that lending companies are properly regulated and have strong balance sheets. India is still in the early stages of fully leveraging the potential of AI in lending, with access to data, accuracy of data, and the development of strong data analytics models being key elements to determine individual creditworthiness.

The digital lending industry in India has experienced exponential growth, rising from $9 billion in 2012 to nearly $150 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach a value of approximately $350 billion by 2023. With advancements in AI and the development of open data ecosystem frameworks, the Indian lending tech market is on par, if not more advanced, than the US market.