Funding for Digital Health Startups Declines in Q2 2023

According to CB Insights, digital health startups experienced a dip in funding during Q2 2023, reaching its lowest point since Q3 2017. The sector raised $3.4 billion, $100 million less than the previous quarter. However, despite the overall decrease, some startups with significant growth potential received support from investors.

It is worth noting that the digital health sector was not the only one to experience a decrease in funding. Retail tech and fintech also saw decreases of 24% and 48% quarter-on-quarter, respectively.

In terms of deals, the number of deals in the digital health space decreased by 25% in Q2, with a total of 115 deals. Care delivery and navigation tech companies closed the most deals, with 152 deals worth $1.5 billion, accounting for 44% of the total deal volume. The monitoring, imaging, and diagnostics segment followed with 77 deals worth $700 million, while health insurance and RCM tech completed 13 deals worth $400 million.

The largest digital health deal in Q2 came from the health insurance and RCM tech niche, with Aledade raising $250 million in a Series F round. Other segments, such as health data and analytics and drug R&D tech, also secured significant funding.

In terms of investors, four US-based venture capital firms—Andreessen Horowitz, Flare Capital Partners, Frist Cressey Ventures, and SOSV—emerged as major investors in Q2. Despite the funding drop, US-based startups contributed 66% of the global funding for the quarter.

CB Insights also observed a 10% decline in the median digital health deal size, which now stands at $3.6 million. However, mega-round deals and investments saw growth in this quarter, marking a trend not seen since Q4 of 2021.