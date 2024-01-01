Discover the Exciting World of Soulframe: A New Fantasy MMO

Summary:

Digital Extremes, the gaming studio behind the popular game Warframe, recently revealed a sneak peek of their upcoming fantasy MMO, Soulframe. During a live stream on Twitch, CEO Steve Sinclair showcased the game’s pre-alpha state, giving viewers a taste of what to expect in terms of character models, world design, and combat mechanics. The hour-long stream provided a glimpse into the unique powers and abilities players can unlock, as well as the immersive fantasy elements that set Soulframe apart.

Exploring the World of Soulframe:

In the live stream, Sinclair took viewers on an adventure through caves, collecting magical energy and demonstrating various combat abilities. The game showcased a range of powers falling under different categories, including Instincts, Virtues, and Arcanics. Players will have the ability to turn enemies into stone, summon phantoms to do their bidding, and even regenerate their health and mana.

Immersive Gameplay and Features:

As the stream continued, Sinclair also unveiled features such as ancestral unlocking, which allows players to access unique crafting abilities and discover their family history within the game. Additionally, players will be able to personalize their gaming experience by creating a home instance where they can interact with their giant puppy companion and execute impressive combat finishing moves.

Get Ready for Soulframe:

With over an hour of gameplay footage available to watch, fans of fantasy MMOs can get a head start on their excitement for Soulframe. The stream showcased the game’s evolving graphics, captivating world-building, and engaging combat mechanics, guaranteeing an immersive and enjoyable gaming experience.

FAQ:

Q: What is Soulframe?

A: Soulframe is an upcoming fantasy MMO developed by Digital Extremes, the studio behind Warframe.

Q: What did the recent Twitch stream reveal about Soulframe?

A: The stream showcased the game’s pre-alpha state, providing a glimpse into character models, world design, combat mechanics, and unique powers that players can unlock.

Q: What are some of the powers and abilities in Soulframe?

A: Players will have access to abilities such as turning enemies to stone, summoning phantoms, and regenerating health and mana.

Q: When will Soulframe be released?

A: The release date for Soulframe has not yet been announced. Stay tuned for further updates from Digital Extremes.

