Experts Refute Claims of Cometary Demise of Hopewell Culture

None of the claims suggesting an astronomical event as the cause for the decline of North America’s Hopewell Culture have been backed by experts. The Hopewell Culture, centered around the Ohio Valley, experienced a decline in its remarkable trade networks about 1,500 years ago. While some have proposed the theory of an exploding comet as the cause, a response study conducted by experts from various fields disputes this idea.

Although the idea of smaller asteroids causing local damage is plausible, the response study argues that there is no evidence to support the claim of an airburst over southern Ohio as the reason behind the decline of the Hopewell Culture. The study refutes the evidence presented by Kenneth Tankersley of the University of Cincinnati, who suggested an airburst based on burned villages, meteorites, and an increase in concentrations of minerals found in asteroids and comets.

Led by Dr. Kevin Nolan of Ball State University, a group of scientists dismantles Tankersley’s claims. They state that there is no evidence of catastrophic burnings at any of the 11 Hopewell sites studied by Tankersley’s team. The burned surfaces identified are either related to ceremonial purposes or not burned surfaces at all. Additionally, the presence of meteorites in these sites is attributed to ancient Indigenous peoples collecting them from various locations and using them for ceremonial purposes. The composition of the microspherules found does not match that of typical meteorites and is the result of local soil chemistry.

The researchers also challenge the claim that all the sites Tankersley identified were destroyed simultaneously. The varying ages of the different sites indicate that the decline of the Hopewell Culture was a gradual process rather than a sudden catastrophic event. Despite the decline in trading networks and large-scale construction, the population in the region remained stable, which contradicts the idea of a cometary catastrophe.

The response study not only criticizes Tankersley’s claims but also challenges the concept of “cosmic catastrophism” in general. They argue that this oversimplifies the complex interactions between humans and the environment and relies on pseudoscientific beliefs rather than archaeological evidence.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, provides a thorough examination of the claims regarding the cometary demise of the Hopewell Culture and concludes that there is no credible evidence to support this theory.