Diablo IV Introduces Seasonal and Eternal Realms

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Blizzard has recently announced that Diablo IV will feature two distinct Realms: Seasonal and Eternal. The Seasonal Realm is designed for players to create new characters each season, while the Eternal Realm is intended for retired Seasonal characters. It should be noted that characters can transition from Seasonal to Eternal, but not the other way around. Violating this rule can lead to a ban from Blizzard.

In Diablo IV, every new season requires players to build a fresh character that will only exist within the Seasonal Realm. At the end of the season, these characters will be moved to the Eternal Realm where they can continue their adventures. However, there was a loophole that allowed players to transition between realms using an exploit. By unplugging their internet connection after accepting an invite from a player in the Seasonal Realm, players could transfer their characters to the Eternal Realm.

Blizzard quickly became aware of this exploit and took action to address the issue. They released a hotfix that closed the loophole, preventing further cross-realm transitions through this method. Additionally, Blizzard also issued bans to players who abused the exploit by gaining Seasonal Blessing XP and accessing Seasonal item aspects with their Eternal characters.

Blizzard wants to remind players that attempting to breach the Realms is against the rules and can have serious consequences. While some players may continue to explore new ways to exploit the game, Blizzard’s crackdown on realm-hopping serves as a clear message that such actions are not tolerated. Players are strongly urged to play within the intended boundaries of both the Seasonal and Eternal Realms.

