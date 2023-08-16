Enthusiasm for Diablo 4 Wanes After Game Launches Season of the Malignant

Less than a month after the launch of Diablo 4’s first season, the game is experiencing a decline in popularity. Viewership has dwindled and hundreds of thousands of players have stopped playing the game.

When Diablo 4 was initially launched, it broke records for Blizzard and received high praise. However, in the following month, interest in the game has declined significantly.

The launch of Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant was not well-received by fans. Many criticized the lack of content, confusing balance changes, and uninteresting loot systems.

Third-party sites that track player data have shown that Diablo 4 has lost nearly 600,000 daily players in less than a month. Data from ActivePlayer.io reveals that the game’s daily player count dropped from over 1 million at the end of July to 400,000 in the last 30 days. The number of monthly players also decreased by 122,000 during the same period.

Twitch viewership for Diablo 4 has also seen a significant decline. Peak viewership went from 941,000 in June to just 34,400 in August.

While declines in player numbers and viewership are common with live service games like Diablo 4, there are other factors contributing to the decline in interest. Fans have expressed disappointment with the game’s end-game content and the perceived lack of variety in character builds. Additionally, the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, a highly-rated game that broke records on Steam, may have drawn some players away from Diablo 4.

It remains to be seen how Blizzard will address these concerns and regain player interest. Meanwhile, Grinding Gear developers have taken note of Blizzard’s mistakes and aim to learn from them to ensure the success of their upcoming game, Path of Exile 2.