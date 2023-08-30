Blizzard Announces Diablo 4’s First XP and Gold Boost Weekend

Blizzard has revealed that Diablo 4 will be hosting its first XP and Gold boost weekend. From September 1 to September 5, players will enjoy a 25% increased rate of earning XP and Gold. This promotion applies to both the Season and Eternal Realms, as well as all World Tiers.

To commemorate this event, Diablo 4 players will notice a new in-game icon beside their potion count, indicating the enhanced rate of earning Gold and XP. Blizzard encourages players to gather their companions and rise to new heights in slaying demons with renewed vigor during this limited time offer.

This boost promotion is undoubtedly an attempt to entice both new and lapsed players back into the game. It aims to attract those who may have been discouraged by the progression grind in Diablo 4, as well as those who have shifted their attention to other games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 or the newly released Starfield.

The XP and Gold boosts come as a significant help for Diablo 4 players, especially when it comes to reaching the level cap of 100. Although the time required to reach level 40 has been reduced after player feedback, there is still a considerable grind involved.

Furthermore, Diablo 4 players often find themselves needing large amounts of Gold for upgrading gear and rerolling item enchantments. This promotion will be particularly beneficial for endgame players in managing their resources effectively.

It is worth noting that Diablo 4 is Blizzard’s fastest-selling game ever, with Season 2 (Season of Blood) set to be released in October. Players can also refer to the comprehensive Diablo 4 Season 1 guide and interactive map for additional assistance.

