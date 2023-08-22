Blizzard Unveils Diablo 4 Season 2: Season of Blood

Blizzard has recently announced the launch of Diablo 4 Season 2, titled Season of Blood. Set to begin on October 17, this new season brings various exciting updates and features for players to enjoy.

One of the highlights of Season 2 is the addition of a new companion called Erys, the Vampire Hunter. Erys is introduced in a cinematic teaser showcased during Gamescom 2023. Voiced by actress and producer Gemma Chan, Erys will join players in their questline, as they track down and confront a vampire lord.

In addition to the new companion, Season 2 brings five new and returning endgame bosses. Players will have the opportunity to target specific Unique and Uber Unique items dropped by these bosses. Furthermore, there will be updates to renowned rewards, gem and stash storage (where gems will no longer take up inventory space), as well as improvements to resistance and status effects.

Blizzard has also made changes to the progression system in Diablo 4 Season 2. Paragon Points, Skill Points, Potion Charges, and Obol capacity upgrades will now carry over into a new season once they have been achieved with an Eternal or previous Seasonal Realm character.

According to Diablo boss Rod Fergusson, Diablo 4 currently boasts an impressive player base of 12 million. Season 1 is ongoing, giving players plenty of content to explore while they await the launch of Season 2.

Blizzard has been diligently addressing player feedback and concerns, evident in their recent release of patch 1.1.1, which received positive feedback from the community. They have also released a detailed roadmap and plan to continue addressing player feedback in future updates, including Season 3 and beyond.

Despite various controversies, Diablo 4 has remained popular and successful. The game was the best-selling title in June and continues to maintain momentum.

For further information on Diablo 4 Season 1 and an interactive map, interested players can refer to IGN’s in-depth guide. Additionally, a comprehensive overview of everything announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 is available for those who want to catch up on the latest news.

Source: IGN