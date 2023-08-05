Diablo 4’s Microtransaction Costs Raising Concerns Among Players

Diablo 4, the action role-playing game developed by Blizzard, was released on June 6. However, players are now discovering the expensive nature of its microtransactions. In-game monetization plays a significant role in the game, with plans for future battle passes.

One of the primary sources of controversy among fans is the in-game shop, which exclusively sells cosmetics and not gameplay-affecting items. While this aligns with Blizzard’s pre-launch promises, the pricing of some cosmetics has raised eyebrows. For example, the Triune Apostate armor set is priced at 2,500 Platinum, which is Diablo 4’s premium in-game currency. To acquire 2,500 Platinum, players must purchase it with real-world money, costing £20.99 / $24.99. On the other hand, the Cryptic Hunter mount is priced at £6.39, without the need for Platinum.

In addition to these, there are also expensive horse armors and mounts available. The Three-Fold Nightmare Prestige mount and armor cost 1,500 Platinum, or just under £13. Purchasing all the currently available cosmetics in the shop could amount to hundreds of dollars or pounds.

Some players argue that these prices are high, particularly considering that certain armor sets are limited to specific classes. Others compare these pricing practices to similar ones in games like Activision’s Call of Duty.

The true impact of Diablo 4’s monetization will be revealed when battle passes are introduced. Players are curious to see if the most desirable armor sets will be locked behind paywalls or if they will be included in the base game.

Despite concerns about microtransactions, Diablo 4 has received positive feedback from players and had a successful launch. Blizzard has reported that Diablo 4 is their fastest-selling game to date, and they are already working on two expansions.