CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Blizzard Plans “Annual Expansions” for Diablo 4, Confirms General Manager Rod Fergusson

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 5, 2023
Blizzard Plans “Annual Expansions” for Diablo 4, Confirms General Manager Rod Fergusson

In a recent interview with Dexerto, Diablo 4 general manager Rod Fergusson confirmed that Blizzard is working on “annual expansions” for the game. Ever since the launch of Diablo 4, players have been eager for more content. While Season of the Malignant has provided a temporary fix, players are anticipating substantial expansions similar to Diablo 2’s Lord of Destruction and Diablo 3’s Reaper of Souls. The story left off in the campaign, leaving players hopeful for a continuation in future expansions.

Previously, it wasn’t clear when these expansions would be released. However, in an interview with Dexerto, Fergusson stated that the game will receive “annual expansions.” Blizzard has plans to support Diablo 4 for years into the future.

During the interview, Fergusson mentioned “quarterly seasons” and “annual expansions,” giving insights into how Blizzard is approaching the Diablo 4 calendar. Fergusson emphasized that they are building a foundation for the future with the launch of the game and the first season. The team has long-term plans and storylines, aiming to leapfrog their seasons and expansions. Fergusson mentioned that they want to rectify the 11-year gap between Diablo 3 and Diablo 4, providing players with consistent content through seasons and expansions.

With this information, it appears that Diablo 4 is targeting a release cadence similar to Destiny 2, with four quarterly seasons and an expansion approximately every year. However, game development can be unpredictable, and this release schedule may be subject to change. Nevertheless, based on the phrasing, it is possible that Blizzard is aiming for a summer release next year, aligning with the one-year anniversary of the game’s launch.

Source: Dexerto (no URL provided)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

New Research Reveals Impact of Earth’s Cooling on Carbon and Chlorine Cycling

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

How Kuwait is Leveraging Technology to Enhance National Security Measures

Sep 5, 2023
News

Six Reasons to Reconsider Pressure Washing Your Driveway

Sep 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Sony PlayStation Plus Subscription Costs Set to Increase

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Is USB-C the Future of iPhone? What to Expect with the Transition

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

New Research Reveals Impact of Earth’s Cooling on Carbon and Chlorine Cycling

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

How Kuwait is Leveraging Technology to Enhance National Security Measures

Sep 5, 2023 0 Comments