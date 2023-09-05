Blizzard Plans “Annual Expansions” for Diablo 4, Confirms General Manager Rod Fergusson

In a recent interview with Dexerto, Diablo 4 general manager Rod Fergusson confirmed that Blizzard is working on “annual expansions” for the game. Ever since the launch of Diablo 4, players have been eager for more content. While Season of the Malignant has provided a temporary fix, players are anticipating substantial expansions similar to Diablo 2’s Lord of Destruction and Diablo 3’s Reaper of Souls. The story left off in the campaign, leaving players hopeful for a continuation in future expansions.

Previously, it wasn’t clear when these expansions would be released. However, in an interview with Dexerto, Fergusson stated that the game will receive “annual expansions.” Blizzard has plans to support Diablo 4 for years into the future.

During the interview, Fergusson mentioned “quarterly seasons” and “annual expansions,” giving insights into how Blizzard is approaching the Diablo 4 calendar. Fergusson emphasized that they are building a foundation for the future with the launch of the game and the first season. The team has long-term plans and storylines, aiming to leapfrog their seasons and expansions. Fergusson mentioned that they want to rectify the 11-year gap between Diablo 3 and Diablo 4, providing players with consistent content through seasons and expansions.

With this information, it appears that Diablo 4 is targeting a release cadence similar to Destiny 2, with four quarterly seasons and an expansion approximately every year. However, game development can be unpredictable, and this release schedule may be subject to change. Nevertheless, based on the phrasing, it is possible that Blizzard is aiming for a summer release next year, aligning with the one-year anniversary of the game’s launch.

Source: Dexerto (no URL provided)