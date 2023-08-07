Dhyana’s Smart Ring: A Unique Wearable for Mindfulness and Fitness Tracking

Dhyana’s smart ring is a one-of-a-kind wearable that combines mindfulness and fitness tracking in a seamless manner. Designed with sustainability in mind, it offers a discrete and effective solution for individuals seeking a holistic wellness experience. The ring is available for preorder at a retail price of Rs 16,600, with an easy pay option of Rs 1,600 per month for 12 months.

The smart ring comes in four attractive colors: gold, silver, gunmetal, copper, and space black. Its streamlined design feels premium and it is easy to set up. The ring tracks various vital signs such as SpO2, heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep patterns. It has a flexible bottom gap for movement and a row of LED lights that indicate battery status.

One of the standout features of the smart ring is its focus on mental wellness and stress detection. The LED strips on the ring softly glow when it detects rising stress levels. It offers guided meditations and workout tracking through its companion app. With a pebble-shaped charging case, the ring can be conveniently charged using a USB Type-C port, providing up to four full charges.

Unlike other smart wearables, the smart ring does not have a display, minimizing the need to constantly check vitals on a screen. All tracking is done through the companion app, which also includes guided meditations and workout tracking. Additionally, Dhyana has prioritized sustainability in the ring’s construction by using recycled aluminum.

For those looking for a discreet device to track their health without the bulk of a smartwatch or smart band, Dhyana’s smart ring is an appealing option. Its seamless design, comprehensive tracking capabilities, and emphasis on mindfulness make it an ideal choice for individuals interested in their overall well-being.