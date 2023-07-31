The County Commission of Dewey County Establishes Satellite Office in Eagle Butte

The county commission of Dewey County has made a proactive decision to address the contentious issue of the county courthouse’s relocation. In response to an unsuccessful attempt to move the county seat from Timber Lake to Eagle Butte, the commission has established a satellite office in Eagle Butte.

Dewey County is situated within the Cheyenne River Reservation, making it one of the few South Dakota counties located on a Native American reservation. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the county has a population that is 74% Native American.

The push to move the county seat was primarily driven by Carl Petersen, an organizer who aimed to address historic inequalities faced by Native Americans in South Dakota, particularly in terms of government access and voting rights. Although Petersen does not plan to initiate another petition in the future, the establishment of the satellite office in Eagle Butte aims to address these concerns.

The satellite office will provide essential services to the community, including vehicle title transfers, vehicle licensing, vehicle registration renewals, and issuance of handicap tags. It will also serve as an early voting center during election seasons.

The decision to establish the satellite office was motivated by the potential cost associated with relocating the county seat, which was estimated to be a multimillion-dollar expense. By opening the office, the county commissioners hope to mitigate tensions surrounding the issue and provide necessary services to residents in the Eagle Butte area.

The office is located at 209 Main Street, Eagle Butte, and will be open from Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.