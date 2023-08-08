Devolver Digital Delays Highly Anticipated Titles with Humorous Approach

Independent games publisher Devolver Digital has taken a lighthearted approach in unveiling a series of delays for its highly anticipated upcoming titles. In a playful parody of Nintendo Direct presentations, Devolver introduced the “Devolver Delayed” showcase.

Among the announcements of delays, Devolver assured fans that games like The Plucky Squire, Stick It To The Stickman, Skate Story, Anger Foot, and Pepper Grinder will now be released in 2024 instead of the original plan of 2023.

To soften the blow of the delays, the Devolver Delayed presentation highlighted the games that are still on track for a 2023 release. These include Gunbrella, a 2D action platformer inspired by Kirby and NES Batman games; Wizard with a Gun, a cooperative sandbox survival game; The Talos Principle 2, the sequel to the philosophical first-person environmental puzzle game; The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, a tarot-based narrative game; KarmaZoo, a 10-player cooperative platforming game; Broforce Forever, the final free update to the enduring 2D shooter inspired by 1980s action films; and DLC for McPixel 3, featuring 12 new levels for the comedic adventure game.

While the delays may disappoint fans eagerly awaiting these unique gaming experiences, the additional development time can ultimately benefit the dedicated small teams working on them.

In terms of the games themselves, The Plucky Squire stands out for its captivating concept of a 2D children’s book character, who jumps into a visually stunning 3D world and back again. On the other hand, Skate Story offers a visually striking skateboarding experience set in a brutal and ethereal dimension made of concrete, where falling causes the character to shatter into beautiful yet traumatic pieces.

Anger Foot, with its bold and grotesque aesthetic, delivers an intense first-person experience as players control a human/frog hybrid character. Bursting through doors and dispatching enemies with powerful kicks, players create chaos and destruction in the environment, all accompanied by a pulsating soundtrack.

While the delays may be disappointing, Devolver Digital has an exciting lineup to look forward to in 2024.