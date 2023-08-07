Devolver Digital Delays Release Dates of Five Upcoming Games

Game publisher Devolver Digital has recently announced that it will be pushing back the release dates of five of its highly anticipated upcoming games. The titles affected by this delay are Anger Foot, Pepper Grinder, The Plucky Squire, Stick it to the Stickman, and Skate Story. Originally planned for release in 2023, these games will now make their debut in 2024.

Devolver Digital made the announcement during a digital event called “Devolver Delayed,” where they explained the reasons behind the decision. As a publisher known for its support of indie games, it is likely that the company made this move to ensure that the games meet the high standards of quality and polish that gamers have come to expect from Devolver Digital titles.

While the specific reasons for the delays were not provided, it is not uncommon for game developers to require additional time for bug fixing, optimization, and other enhancements. These extra hours spent on development can ultimately result in a more refined and enjoyable gaming experience for players.

Although the delay may disappoint eager fans who have been anticipating the release of these games, it also presents an opportunity for excitement to build. Devolver Digital has a reputation for delivering unique and engaging titles, so it is safe to say that the extra time taken to perfect these games will likely be worth the wait.

So mark your calendars for 2024, as it promises to be an exciting year for Devolver Digital fans when they finally get their hands on Anger Foot, Pepper Grinder, The Plucky Squire, Stick it to the Stickman, and Skate Story.