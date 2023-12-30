“Devil Comet” Set to Make Fiery Appearance Soon

Summary:

FAQ:

Q: What is the “Devil Comet”?

A: The “Devil Comet,” scientifically named 12P, is a massive cryovolcano that is expected to undergo a significant eruption soon.

Q: How big is the comet?

A: With a diameter of 18.6 miles, the comet is approximately three times larger than Mount Everest.

Q: How often does the “Devil Comet” orbit the Sun?

A: The comet completes an orbit around the Sun roughly every 71.2 years, following a pattern similar to Halley’s Comet.

Q: Is the “Devil Comet” dangerous?

A: No, the comet poses no immediate threat and will be visible to the naked eye in Spring 2024.

Q: Why is it called the “Devil Comet”?

A: The comet earned its moniker due to the formation of distinctive “horns” during eruptions, which give it a devilish appearance.

The "Devil Comet," also known as 12P, is rapidly approaching Earth, and scientists predict a formidable eruption on the horizon. This enormous cryovolcano, similar to a pressurized soda can exploding, is nearly three times the size of Mount Everest. Its massive 18.6-mile diameter, comparable to that of a small city, dominates the celestial scenery. Aligning with the periodicity of Halley's Comet, this short-period comet completes an orbit around the Sun every 71.2 years.

First discovered in 1812 by Jean-Louis Pons, a renowned comet hunter, 12P/Pons-Brooks has a fascinating history. Initial observations lacked the precision required to accurately forecast future appearances. In 1883, it was “rediscovered” by William Brooks, who rekindled interest in this celestial phenomenon. After analyzing historical records, astronomers now suspect that this comet might have made earlier passes as far back as 1385.

Nick James, a respected figure in the British Astronomical Association (BAA), anticipates another eruption in the near future, given the 15-day cycle between recent outbursts. This predictable pattern is attributed to the comet’s rotation cycle, which activates the cryovolcanic vent when exposed to solar heating, resulting in a breathtaking display. The most recent explosion on November 14 significantly intensified the comet’s brightness, but unlike previous eruptions, the atmosphere assumed an almost perfect sphere.

Although its name and appearance may be intimidating, the “Devil Comet” poses no immediate danger. Its next closest approach to Earth is expected in Spring 2024, during which time it will be visible to the naked eye without the assistance of telescopes. So, keep your eyes on the sky for this spectacular celestial event!