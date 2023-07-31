CityLife

Challenges in the Development of Quantum-Resistant Cryptography Products

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
The development of quantum-resistant cryptography products is currently facing several challenges. The second round of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) post-quantum algorithm evaluations, which are still ongoing, is expected to take a few years to finalize. This, coupled with delays in the product validation process by the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS), means that it may be a while before products based on post-quantum standards become readily available in the market.

The process of developing these products typically takes vendors around four to six years to implement the new standards. However, the additional time required for product validation adds further complications to the timeline. The article expresses concerns about the race between quantum technology and the NIST’s efforts to vet the algorithms. The delay in developing quantum-resistant algorithms raises the risk of quantum computers rendering current encryption technology obsolete.

While it is not expected that a quantum computer capable of breaking public-key encryption will emerge in the near future, the article emphasizes the need for proactive measures to address potential risks. The ability to decrypt encrypted data stolen at a later point in time poses a significant security problem.

To ensure the security of encrypted data in the face of advancing quantum technology, it is crucial to develop and make available products that utilize post-quantum standards. This would help safeguard data against potential vulnerabilities that may arise as quantum technology continues to advance.

