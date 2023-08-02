The Korea Institute of Science and Technology Develops Nonflammable Electrolyte for Lithium-Ion Batteries

The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) has made a significant breakthrough in battery technology by developing a nonflammable electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries. The research team, led by Dr. Minah Lee of KIST, collaborated with Professor Dong-Hwa Seo of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and Drs. Yong-Jin Kim and Jayeon Baek of Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH).

The team achieved this development by modifying the molecular structure of linear organic carbonate, which is commonly used as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries. The modified electrolyte, called bis(2-methoxyethyl) carbonate (BMEC), significantly reduced the risk of fire and thermal runaway.

Previous attempts to reduce the flammability of the electrolyte involved intense fluorination or the use of highly concentrated salts, but these methods had drawbacks such as reduced lithium-ion transport or incompatibility with commercial electrodes.

The BMEC electrolyte demonstrated improved flash point, ionic conductivity, intermolecular interactions, and solvation ability. With a flashpoint of 121°C, it is much safer than the conventional electrolyte with a flashpoint of only 31°C. The BMEC electrolyte also retained over 92% of the original rate capability and reduced combustible gas evolution and heat generation compared to the conventional electrolyte.

The research team successfully operated 1Ah lithium-ion batteries using the new electrolyte for more than 500 cycles. They also conducted a nail-penetration test on a 70% charged 4Ah-level Li-ion battery and confirmed its enhanced thermal stability.

This development opens up new prospects for designing electrolytes that are safe and maintain electrochemical properties. The nonflammable electrolyte is cost-effective and compatible with high-energy density electrode materials, making it suitable for application in conventional battery manufacturing infrastructure. Its excellent thermal stability makes it a valuable component for high-performance batteries.

This research was supported by the National Research Council of Science & Technology and the Mid-Career Research Program of the National Research Foundation of Korea.