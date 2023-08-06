Climate-Smart Food and Energy Production Using Fungal Biotechnology

The need for climate-smart food and energy production systems is becoming increasingly urgent in light of rising greenhouse gas emissions and growing populations. Recent studies have shown the potential for sustainable fungal biotechnology, which utilizes local non-food biomass residues to grow shiitake mushrooms and then recycles the spent mushroom substrates (SMS) for biofuel production.

A key process in this system is the selective degradation of lignin by the fungi, which allows for efficient conversion of cellulose into biofuels. Traditionally, steam sterilization has been used to deactivate competitive microbes in the growing substrate before inoculation. However, this method requires significant energy input and costly equipment.

A previous study found that hot-air pasteurization at lower temperatures could be a viable alternative to steam sterilization. In fact, substrates pasteurized with hot air at temperatures as low as 75-85 °C resulted in comparable shiitake yields and lignocellulose degradation as steam sterilization at 121 °C. Hot-air pasteurization is easier, cheaper, and more energy-efficient compared to steam sterilization.

The reasons behind the positive effects of hot air pasteurization on mushroom production are not yet fully understood. It is hypothesized that symbiotic microbes may exist in the substrate and promote the growth of shiitake mycelium, with the low-temperature heat treatment allowing for higher survival rates of certain microbial species.

Several studies have demonstrated the symbiotic interactions between edible fungi and bacteria in growth substrates. These bacteria can enhance nutrient uptake, mycelial growth, and fruiting body formation while preventing pathogen contamination. It has been suggested that low-temperature pasteurization may benefit the symbiotic microbial composition in substrates.

The main goal of this study was to explore the microbial community in shiitake growth substrates. An incubation experiment was conducted to investigate microbial respiration, biomass, and species composition in active substrates.

The initial substrate used in the experiment consisted of downy birch sawdust, wheat grain, wheat bran, and CaCO3. Different pasteurization regimes (including steam sterilization and hot-air pasteurization at different temperatures) were employed, and some substrates were inoculated with shiitake spawn.

By understanding the microbial communities in shiitake substrates, this research aims to develop more efficient and environmentally friendly methods for integrated food and biofuel production systems.