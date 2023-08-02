CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Detransitioner Criticizes Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Defense of Gender Ideology

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Chloe Cole, a detransitioner, has expressed her disagreement with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s stance on gender ideology. In a video posted on social media, Cole countered Tyson’s arguments regarding sex, gender, and human biology.

Tyson had claimed in his original video that XX and XY chromosomes were not sufficient in determining gender due to certain exaggerated features. However, Cole stated that basic biology should not be confused with superficial characteristics like wearing makeup, questioning whether not wearing makeup would make her more male.

Cole also criticized Tyson for resorting to “1950s gender stereotypes” to defend hormone treatments and transgender surgeries. She believed that adhering to this ideology could have harmful consequences, such as sterilization and mastectomies, for young girls who do not conform to societal norms.

Additionally, Cole addressed Tyson’s use of the phrase “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” from the Declaration of Independence in support of his position. She argued that if it were solely about aesthetics, it wouldn’t matter. However, the ideology Tyson promotes can greatly impact individuals like her.

Emphasizing that there are only two biological sexes but an endless number of personalities, Cole highlighted that understanding this does not require an astrophysics degree.

Cole has been open about her negative experience with gender treatments and surgeries, even testifying before Congress about how her childhood was negatively affected. She advocates for compassion and proper therapy instead of hastily resorting to medical interventions that do not address the underlying issues.

In a lawsuit against Kaiser Hospitals filed by The Center for American Liberty, Cole accuses the institution of guiding her towards medical mutilation instead of providing appropriate care. Between the ages of 13 and 17, Cole underwent a transgender transition, which involved the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and a double mastectomy.

Chloe Cole’s critique of Neil deGrasse Tyson sheds light on the ongoing debate surrounding gender ideology and the impact it has on individuals who detransition.

