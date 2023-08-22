Swabbing Leaves with Cotton Buds Can Help Map Biodiversity, Study Finds

Researchers at the Helmholtz Institute for One Health (HIOH) have discovered that cotton swabs, which gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, are a valuable tool for mapping biodiversity. In a study published in Current Biology, the team demonstrated that DNA left behind by animals on leaves can be used to detect a wide range of birds and mammals. This approach proved successful in the challenging environment of the tropical rainforest.

Tracking changes in wildlife is crucial for conservation efforts and informing management strategies, especially in the face of accelerating rates of global biodiversity loss. Additionally, understanding which animal species are present in an area is important for estimating and reducing the risk of infectious diseases that originate in wild animal populations.

Led by Dr. Christina Lynggaard and Dr. Jan Gogarten, the research team set out to determine the species composition in a specific area using simple methods. They swabbed leaves in Kibale National Park in Uganda, known for its rich animal diversity. Despite the challenging conditions of the rainforest, the team found DNA from over 50 species of mammals, birds, and a frog using just 24 cotton buds and a total of 72 minutes of swabbing.

The researchers detected an average of nearly eight animal species in each cotton bud, including large mammals like the African elephant and small birds like the sunbird. The ease of sampling and high detection rate make swabbing a promising tool for wildlife management strategies. This simple and cost-effective method can also be carried out by citizen science programs.

Understanding the impact of human activities on animals and their distributions is critical for ecosystem conservation. Leaf swabbing provides an efficient and accessible way to monitor animal populations and study changes in their habitats. By repurposing the swabbing technique on a larger scale, researchers can gain valuable insights into the unseen world of wildlife.

– Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM) at the University of Helsinki

– Helmholtz Institute for One Health (HIOH)

– Current Biology, “Vertebrate environmental DNA from leaf swabs improves biodiversity monitoring and management”