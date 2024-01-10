New Year, New Full Moon: January’s Lunar Delights

Summary:

Get ready for another celestial treat! January brings a new full moon, known as the Wolf Moon, following the recent new moon and first quarter moon. This full moon, which will occur on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 12:54 p.m., will illuminate the night sky as the Moon faces towards Earth, fully bathed in the Sun’s rays. But what exactly is the Wolf Moon, and what other folklore surrounds the occasion? Let’s find out.

Exploring the Wolf Moon:

The Wolf Moon derives its name from the historical activity of wolves during the early months of the year. Additionally, in Celtic and Native American traditions, it has various other monikers, such as the “stay home moon,” “quiet moon,” “severe moon,” “center moon,” or “moon after Yule.” These names reflect different cultural beliefs and traditions surrounding this particular full moon.

Folklore and Superstitions:

Throughout history, full moons have been the subject of folklore and superstitions. Some fascinating beliefs associated with full moons include the following:

– A bright first moon hints at ample rain and a bountiful harvest, while a moon with a reddish tint predicts a dry year ahead.

– An atmospheric phenomenon called a halo around the moon is said to signify forthcoming wet or stormy weather.

– In some cultures, a growing moon and high tide symbolize auspicious times for marriage.

The Upcoming Snow Moon:

After the Wolf Moon, the next full moon will be the Snow Moon, which will grace the skies on Feb. 24 at 7:30 a.m. This moon earned its name due to the snowy conditions typically prevalent in the Northern Hemisphere during February. Various Native American and Indigenous cultures have alternative names for the February full moon, such as the “hunger moon,” “storm moon,” “bald eagle moon,” and “bear moon.”

Occasionally, February experiences a rare phenomenon known as a black moon, when no full moon occurs. This peculiar event takes place approximately once every 19 years, and its prevalence varies depending on time zone differences.

Mark Your Calendars:

Keep an eye on the skies and set a reminder for the upcoming lunar festivities. Witness the mesmerizing Wolf Moon on Jan. 25 and the enchanting Snow Moon on Feb. 24. These celestial events provide a chance for stargazers and moon enthusiasts to appreciate the wonders of the universe.

