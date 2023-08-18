Destiny 2 Season 22: Monte Carlo’s New Catalyst

Destiny 2’s iconic exotic auto rifle, Monte Carlo, is finally getting a Catalyst in Season 22. The Monte Carlo was introduced in the Shadowkeep Expansion of Destiny 2 back in October 2019 but has been without a Catalyst ever since. A Catalyst usually grants additional stats and perks to exotics, making them even more powerful.

Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, announced that the Monte Carlo’s Catalyst will utilize its unique bayonet, which was previously just a showpiece with no practical use. The new Catalyst will allow players to stab enemies with the bayonet, as demonstrated by Bungie in action.

According to Bungie, the Monte Carlo’s Catalyst is the most complex one they have ever done, requiring custom animation work and introducing new mechanics to the weapon. However, the specifics of how the Catalyst will change the Monte Carlo in terms of gameplay and damage are currently unknown. The exotic auto rifle is considered to be less effective than other weapons in both PvP and PvE.

Bungie has not revealed how players can obtain the Monte Carlo Catalyst. It could be locked behind specific activities or simply obtained by acquiring the weapon itself. Additionally, other weapons, including the popular bow Le Monarque, will also receive changes in Season 22.

