Destiny 2 Update Enables Loadouts Ahead of Crota’s End Raid

Just in time for Destiny 2’s latest raid, Loadouts have been enabled, allowing players to save and quickly equip an entire set of gear. However, there is one caveat – Loadouts currently cannot load weapons from a player’s Vault inventory. This issue is expected to be addressed in a future fix.

Bungie rolled out Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.2 on August 29, 2023, alongside its patch notes. The main highlight of the update is the re-enabling of Loadouts, which can include weapons, armors, mods, shaders, Aspects, and Fragments. Loadouts are particularly useful for situational gear and will prove handy as players take on the returning Crota’s End raid.

In addition to Loadouts, the update also includes various fixes and improvements. Some of the notable changes mentioned in the patch notes are:

– Rolled back changes to spawn points in Control and Clash to their state before Season 21.

– Fixed issues related to Mission: Invoke, Weekly Challenge completion message, and The Ascension VIII card.

– Fixed issues with certain armor pieces and shaders not properly applying.

– Fixed an issue where Titans using the Pyrogale Gauntlets could exploit damage input.

– Fixed issues with weapon models, ornaments, and characteristics when using Loadouts.

– Addressed issues with perk specialization on certain weapons from Season 22.

– Fixed issues related to Unstoppable Taken Phalanxes and Strand-related bounties.

– Fixed issues with certain Exotics requiring incorrect entitlements and vendor UI displayed during conversations.

These are just a few highlights from the comprehensive patch notes. Players can find the full details on Bungie’s website.

As players gear up for the Crota’s End raid, enabled Loadouts will be a valuable feature for quickly swapping gear sets. While Loadouts currently do not support loading weapons from the Vault inventory, Bungie has acknowledged the issue and plans to rectify it in a future update.

Definitions:

– Loadouts: A feature in Destiny 2 that allows players to save and quickly equip a set of gear.

– Patch Notes: Documentation that highlights changes, fixes, and improvements made in a software update.

– Crota’s End Raid: A raid in Destiny 2, originally introduced in The Dark Below expansion.

Source: Bungie (August 29, 2023)