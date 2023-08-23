Bungie’s Destiny 2 DLC Marks Conclusion to Light and Darkness Saga

The upcoming Destiny 2 DLC, titled “The Final Shape”, will serve as the culmination of the light and darkness saga in the game’s universe. The saga has always revolved around The Traveler, a mysterious entity that provides light to the players. Now, The Traveler is in danger and is calling upon Destiny 2 players for help.

In “The Final Shape,” players will venture inside The Traveler to defeat a mysterious enemy called The Witness. The journey takes players to the Pale Heart, a first linear destination in Destiny’s history. Inside The Traveler, players will face new enemies known as Subjugators, who have the ability to slow and tangle players with Stasis and Strand effects.

To aid in the battle, players will have access to new Arc, Solar, and Void supers. Warlocks will receive a solar-based super that includes casting rifts with bursts of solar energy reminiscent of the original Destiny’s Radiance. Titans will gain a void super that allows them to throw multiple void axes, which can be picked up by allies or consumed to create a shield. Hunters will have a new Arc super focused on the Arc Staff, with new combos and the ability to blink during the super.

The Final Shape will also introduce new and returning weapons, including fan favorites like Red Death, Dragon’s Breath, and Khvostov. Additionally, Cayde-6, the lovable Exo Hunter voiced by Nathan Fillion, will make an appearance in the campaign as a guide alongside Zavala and Ikora.

Bungie has plans for three more content episodes after The Final Shape, which will provide bigger content drops than the typical seasons. These episodes will explore the aftermath of The Final Shape and allow Destiny 2 to continue its storyline beyond the light and darkness saga. Until then, players can enjoy the Season of the Witch, which includes new seasonal activities and a Vex-style PvP map.

It is hoped that The Final Shape will deliver a thrilling conclusion to the saga, as previous DLCs have been seen as fillers leading up to this epic battle. Fans will eagerly anticipate the writing, missions, and content of The Final Shape, hoping for a stronger experience than Destiny II: Lightfall.

Sources: The Verge