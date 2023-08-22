The Conclusion of the Light and Darkness Saga is Coming with Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the next expansion for Destiny 2, is set to bring a climactic finish to the decade-long Light and Darkness saga. Bungie, the development team behind the game, gave an inside look at the upcoming expansion during the Destiny 2 Showcase event. The expansion will see Guardians pursuing their ultimate adversary, the Witness, and challenging its attempts to reshape the universe using the powers of Light and Darkness. The Pale Heart, a new destination within the Traveler, will serve as the setting for the expansion’s campaign.

Guardians will reunite with old friends and venture into the Pale Heart, a fully linear location that allows players to revisit famous moments from the game’s past. The expansion’s campaign will lead players through battles with the Witness’s forces, ultimately culminating in a confrontation in the associated raid. The release date for The Final Shape is set for February 27, 2024.

In addition to the expansion, the Destiny 2 team is making changes to the game’s Seasonal cadence. Instead of four Seasons, Destiny 2 will feature three larger Episodes in 2024. These standalone stories will cover the fallout of the events in The Final Shape and introduce new activities and rewards for players to enjoy throughout the year.

The Destiny 2 Showcase also provided information on various gameplay improvements and new content coming to the game, including new Light subclass Supers and a new enemy type known as the Subjugator. The Showcase also unveiled a new Vex-themed PvP map and a revamped Power system designed to enhance the multiplayer experience.

In the present, a new Season called Season of the Witch has been released. In this Season, Guardians are tasked with resurrecting Savathûn, the Witch Queen, to help defeat her sister, Xivu Arath. The Season introduces Eris Morn, a former Hunter and Hive expert, who undergoes a transformation to bring her closer to her Hive roots. Guardians will navigate new Seasonal activities and utilize the Deck of Whispers, a progression system that offers collectible perks and buffs to enhance their gameplay.

Sources: Bungie