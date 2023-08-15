CityLife

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Showcase to Reveal The Final Shape Expansion and More

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Bungie is hosting its annual Destiny 2 Showcase on August 22nd, where they will provide more information about The Final Shape expansion and other upcoming events. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Pacific/12 p.m. Eastern, featuring an hour-long pre-show and a live post-show roundtable discussion.

The Final Shape expansion holds great significance for fans, as it is billed as the conclusion to the Light and Darkness Saga. This means that everything that has transpired thus far in the game will reach its climax in this story. To build anticipation, Bungie has released a new video highlighting the most significant moments of the Destiny journey.

During the showcase, Bungie will also delve into Season 22, unveil details about the next reprised raid, and make other exciting announcements. For players interested in Destiny 2, they can also read our review of its latest expansion, Lightfall, as well as discover that Keith David has been cast as the new voice of Commander Zavala.

Are you planning to tune into the Destiny 2 Showcase? Let us know in the comments below!

