Ranking the Seasonal Weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Witch

In Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, there are six new craftable weapons introduced that come with their own unique perks. All of these weapons share the same Origin Trait called Head Rush, which improves Handling and Reload Speed if you stand up after crouching for two or more seconds.

The following is a ranking of the Season of the Witch weapons based on their performance:

6. Eleatic Principle (C-)

This Arc Machine Gun is not as practical as it may seem, as it lacks a self-loading perk, resulting in its magazine being emptied too quickly. Thunderlord remains the superior choice for an Arc Machine Gun.

5. Kept Confidence (C+)

While this Strand Hand Cannon should have been a bigger deal, it falls short with a weak perk pool that offers very little in PvE. However, it still performs surprisingly well in PvP.

4. Locus Locutus (B)

The Locus Locutus is a welcome addition to the seasonal weapon pool, particularly for PvE. It is arguably the best Stasis Sniper Rifle, offering a passive DPS perk that can be triggered solo.

3. Semiotician (B+)

After the disappointment of Crowning Duologue, the Semiotician Rocket Launcher is a much-improved option. With the right perks, it can have a staggering 18 rockets in reserve, making it highly effective in both PvE and PvP.

2. The Eremite (A)

This new High-Impact Frame Fusion Rifle stands out with its excellent perks, making it a top-tier choice for PvE while remaining competitive in PvP.

1. Brya’s Love (S-)

Despite being overshadowed by Doom of Chelchis, a Raid-exclusive drop, Brya’s Love is an impressive Void Scout Rifle. It is a fantastic option for Void builds in PvE and excels at shutting down lanes in PvP.

These rankings provide insight into which Season of the Witch weapons are worth your time and resources in Destiny 2. For more useful tips and tricks, check out other Destiny content.

Definitions:

1. Head Rush: Origin Trait for Season of the Witch weapons that improves Handling and Reload Speed after standing up from crouching for two or more seconds.

2. PvE: Player versus Environment refers to activities and combat against computer-controlled enemies.

3. PvP: Player versus Player refers to activities and combat against other human players.

4. Raid-exclusive: Exclusive to raids, which are complex and challenging PvE activities in Destiny 2.

Sources:

– Destiny 2 Season of the Witch: Seasonal Weapons and rankings by Kurt Perry. (source article)