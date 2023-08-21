Destiny 2 Season 22: What to Expect

The next season of Destiny 2, Season 22, is set to begin on August 22. This season will mark the start of the road to The Final Shape after the recent focus on the origins of the Witness and the Veil. While there have been leaks about what to expect, we’ll be focusing on confirmed information.

Bungie has stated that they will be making mechanical tweaks and improvements to Destiny 2 in Season 22. They will be addressing underperforming areas of the game, making necessary maintenance changes, and testing out new ideas.

The official start date for Season 22 is August 22, coinciding with a Bungie Showcase that will detail the upcoming expansion, The Final Shape.

The seasonal storyline has been kept under wraps, but leaks suggest that Season 22 will bring an end to a long-running conflict and introduce a major change for a fan-favorite character. It will also set up story threads that lead into The Final Shape expansion.

While Bungie has not officially revealed details about the seasonal activity in Season 22, leaks suggest it will be similar to a previous match-made activity from the Shadowkeep era. Players can expect new three and six-person activities.

As for the raid in Season 22, Bungie has not confirmed which raid it will be, but options include Wrath of the Machines, Crota’s End, or a vaulted raid such as Leviathan.

There will be weapon updates in Season 22, with changes planned for glaives, hand cannons, swords, and bows. Several Exotic weapons will also receive tweaks.

The weapon theme and new perks for Season 22 have not been revealed yet, but they are expected to tie into the ongoing theme of the current season.

The seasonal artifact in Season 22 will feature “Elemental Orbs” that can be generated when enemies are defeated with Arc, Solar, or Void weapons. Throwing an Elemental Orb will produce different effects based on the subclass element.

These are just some of the things to expect in Destiny 2 Season 22. Stay tuned for more details as Bungie shares them.