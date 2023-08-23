Destiny 2 Season 22 Update Introduces New PvP Map and Quality of Life Updates

Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, is preparing for the launch of Season 22, set to release on August 22. As part of the update, Bungie will be taking the game offline temporarily to implement update 7.2.0, which players can download before the new season begins.

The maintenance period will begin at 2pm BST, with the game being taken offline completely at 3.15pm BST. Players can expect the game to be back online and ready for the new season at 4pm BST.

Season 22 will bring several exciting additions to the game. This includes a new player vs. player (PvP) map, as well as improvements to security and various quality of life updates. Bungie has made changes to underused Exotic armor, aiming to make them more viable and powerful.

In addition, Bungie will be introducing tweaks to Artifacts, giving players new ways to customize their playstyle. The development team has created a new feature called “Elemental Orbs.” Players can generate these orbs by defeating enemies with Arc, Solar, or Void weapons, and then throw them to create explosive effects aligned with their chosen element.

Furthermore, Bungie plans to improve the reward system in Destiny 2. Players can look forward to receiving “ritual engrams” upon completing activities within ritual playlists, increasing the chances of obtaining valuable rewards.

Alongside the release of Season 22, Bungie will be hosting a special Showcase event to provide insights into the upcoming Final Shape expansion. The Final Shape is the culmination of the ongoing “Light and Darkness Saga,” and while an exact release date has yet to be revealed, it is expected to launch in February 2024.

