Destiny 2 Patch Fixes Issues and Exploits Ahead of Crota’s End Raid

In preparation for the return of the Crota’s End raid in Destiny 2, Bungie has released Patch 7.2.0.2, which addresses a number of issues and exploits within the game. One of the major fixes in this patch is related to Loadouts, which were temporarily disabled due to a bug. Although Loadouts have been re-enabled, players will still be unable to pull weapons from their vault temporarily. However, Bungie has assured players that this functionality will be restored in a future update.

One notable exploit that has been addressed involves the combination of the Pyrogale Gauntlets and Synthoceps to create an overpowered super. While some players expected the gauntlets to be disabled while Bungie worked on a fix, the good news is that players can still use the Pyrogale Gauntlets on their own. It is only the combination with Synthoceps that has been removed in this patch.

In addition, the update includes changes to Crucible spawns. Spawn points in Control and Clash have been reverted to their pre-Season 21 state, undoing balance changes that had been implemented. This adjustment aims to improve the overall balance and fairness of these game modes.

The full list of fixes and tweaks in Patch 7.2.0.2 includes various improvements to activities, gameplay, armor, weapons, combatants, bounties, pursuits, and vendors. These fixes address issues such as missing text in the Weekly Challenge completion on-screen message, incorrect application of shaders to certain armor pieces, weapon model mix-up through Loadouts, and untargetable crit spots on Unstoppable Taken Phalanxes.

By addressing these issues and exploits, Bungie is ensuring that Destiny 2 is in top shape for the return of the Crota’s End raid and its accompanying World First race. Players can now enjoy a more balanced and fair gameplay experience across various activities in the game.

