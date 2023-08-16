Destiny 2 Director Addresses Community Concerns, Promises Free Content

The Destiny 2 community has been expressing their disappointment over a recent State of the Game update that did not address core issues in the game. In response, game director Joe Blackburn has released a video addressing the community directly.

Blackburn acknowledged that the previous communication fell short of expectations and promised to provide a high-level vision in future updates. He also discussed the upcoming Destiny 2 Showcase, where more information about the next expansion, “The Final Shape,” will be revealed.

One of the concerns raised by players was the state of PvP, which has been neglected in recent updates. Blackburn assured the community that a new streamlined PvP development team has been formed to address this issue and communicate changes more effectively.

Additionally, Blackburn addressed the lack of new armor sets earned in-game, as opposed to being purchased from the Eververse shop. He explained that the focus has shifted towards top-tier activities like raids and Trials of Osiris, but to make up for the lack of communication, one of Season 22’s paid Eververse sets will be made free.

The director also addressed the community’s worries that development resources were being diverted to another game. He clarified that the recently announced extraction shooter Marathon did not impact the resources dedicated to Destiny’s PvP development.

To address frustrations with microtransactions, Blackburn announced plans to release a free map pack in 2024 that will include multiple new PvP maps. This approach aims to inject more energy and excitement into the Crucible game mode.

The video has been well-received by players, who appreciate the extra information and the more personal connection established. Blackburn emphasized that Bungie’s top priority is ensuring the safety of the community and its members, particularly in light of recent legal actions taken against players who have crossed boundaries or made threats.

Overall, the video and promises made by Joe Blackburn have provided some reassurance to the Destiny 2 community, and players look forward to the upcoming Showcase and future updates.