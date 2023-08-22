Destiny 2: Lightfall introduces Season of the Witch

The highly anticipated Season of the Witch has arrived in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Guardians are now able to harness the power of Hive Magic to strengthen Eris Morn and take on new challenges. This season offers an array of exciting missions, rewards, and events for players to engage with, running from August 22 through November 28.

Season of the Witch introduces a unique gameplay mechanic where Guardians can merge their Light with Hive Magic. By slaying enemies, players can gather Hive Magic and use it to enhance their abilities and empower Eris Morn. This infusion of Hive Magic provides an engaging twist to gameplay, offering new strategies and paths to success.

Guardians will embark on a series of missions aimed at furthering the story of the Witch. These missions will unlock new areas, reveal hidden secrets, and provide opportunities to earn powerful rewards. Players will need to master the balance between their Light and Hive Magic to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

In addition to the story missions, Season of the Witch brings a host of new rewards for players to collect. From powerful weapons and armor to unique cosmetic items, players will have plenty of incentives to explore the seasonal content. Furthermore, there will be limited-time events and activities that offer additional rewards and a chance to test your skills against formidable foes.

As with previous seasons in Destiny 2, Season of the Witch promises to deliver an immersive and exciting experience for players. The addition of Hive Magic as a gameplay mechanic adds a fresh twist to the tried-and-true formula, ensuring that Guardians will have a thrilling time as they face new challenges and uncover the mysteries of this unique season.

Overall, Destiny 2: Lightfall’s Season of the Witch is the perfect opportunity for Guardians to embrace their inner darkness and forge a powerful alliance with Hive Magic. With new missions, rewards, and events available, players are guaranteed an exhilarating experience that will keep them engaged until November 28.

