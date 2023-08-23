Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch introduces a new system that combines the currency of Insight with Opaque Cards. As you progress through the season, you will come across Opaque Cards as a result of various activities. To unlock their hidden potential, you must first complete a related quest that requires the currency of Insight. Here is a guide on how to obtain Insight for Opaque Cards in Destiny 2 and how to prioritize your activities effectively.

To start gaining Insight in Destiny 2, you need to progress through the “Toil and Trouble” questline, which is part of the introductory mission. Once you have access to the Lectern of Divination in the HELM, the Deck of Whispers will display all available arcana. These arcana will appear as Opaque Cards until you click on them, which will then provide you with a specific quest.

Most arcana quests require you to gather a specific amount of Insight, but there may also be additional objectives. Whenever you acquire a new Opaque Card, visit the Lectern of Divination to begin the corresponding quest. These arcana quests are separate from the seasonal quest and can be found in the Seasonal category of your hub.

To obtain Insight, you must complete the tasks requested in the arcana quest of the Opaque Card. Some quests may be location-specific, so double-check the requirements. For example, defeating Hive combatants in Savathun’s Spire and the Altars of Summoning will reward you with Insight. Public event chests, especially heroic ones, are also a source of Insight. Completing waves of Altars of Sorrow on the Moon and defeating Nightmares in Sorrow’s Harbor will also grant Insight.

Once you have gathered the required Insight for a quest, return to the Lectern of Divination to complete the task and unlock the corresponding Arcana. It is recommended to activate Opaque Card quests as soon as possible to efficiently tackle the new seasonal activities and potentially complete multiple quests simultaneously.

Remember to prioritize your activities and plan ahead to make the most out of your Insight and Opaque Cards in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch.

Sources:

– Destiny 2 Season of the Witch: How to Get Insight for Opaque Cards (GameSpot)