Destiny 2 Maintenance: Patch 7.2.0.1 and Server Downtime

Bungie has announced planned maintenance for Destiny 2 servers on August 22. During this time, patch 7.2.0.1 will be released on all platforms.

The maintenance schedule is as follows:

6:00 AM PDT: Destiny 2 undergoes maintenance. Sign-on and game integration features will be unavailable on web, mobile, 3rd-party apps, and the Bungie Store. Players who encounter issues should report them to the #Help forum.

7:15 AM PDT: Destiny 2 will be brought offline for expected maintenance. Players will be removed from activities and won’t be able to log back in until 10 AM PDT. Ongoing maintenance is expected to conclude at 12 PM PDT.

10:00 AM PDT: Update 7.2.0.1 will be available across all platforms and regions. Players may experience sign-on issues and background maintenance may still be ongoing. Clan features may remain offline until maintenance is complete.

12:00 PM PDT: Maintenance is expected to conclude. Console players who encounter issues updating to 7.2.0.1 should restart their console and try downloading the update. Any further issues should be reported to the #Help forum.

Once the update is live, the article will be updated with a proper link to the patch notes.

Source: Bungie

Definitions:

– Maintenance: Scheduled period of time where a system or service is taken offline for updates, repairs, or improvements.

– Patch: A software update that fixes bugs, adds new features, or improves the performance of a program or game.

Source: Bungie