Huawei Rumored to Release New Kirin Chips Despite U.S. Restrictions

According to recent reports, Chinese manufacturer Huawei is rumored to be releasing new Kirin chips, despite restrictions imposed by the U.S. government. Huawei’s HiSilicon unit had previously collaborated with TSMC to design its own Kirin chips, but the rule changes in 2020 prevented Huawei from purchasing chips made with U.S. technology.

However, Huawei has managed to obtain permission to buy Snapdragon chips modified to not work with 5G signals. Additionally, it is believed that Huawei will be working with China’s leading foundry, SMIC, to manufacture the new Kirin chips using its N+2 (7nm) node. There is also a possibility that Huawei will stack two 14nm chips to achieve 7nm performance while maintaining low power consumption and temperature.

There are rumors of two different configurations for the upcoming Kirin chips. The first configuration includes two Cortex-X3 prime CPU cores, two Cortex-A715 performance CPU cores, and four efficiency Cortex-A510 CPU cores. This chip is said to feature an Arm Immortalis-G715 MC16 GPU. The second configuration consists of two Cortex-X1 prime CPU cores, three Cortex-A78 performance CPU cores, and three Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The GPU on this chip is expected to be the Arm Mali G710 MC10/6. It is unclear whether these configurations belong to the same chip or two separate chips.

In addition to these rumored configurations, there are suggestions of three new Huawei-designed chips: the Kirin 720, Kirin 830, and Kirin 9100. The Kirin 720 and Kirin 830 are expected to be released later this year, while the Kirin 9100 could be the flagship chipset for the P70 smartphone, anticipated to launch early next year.

Despite the challenges posed by U.S. restrictions, Huawei seems determined to continue developing and releasing innovative Kirin chips. These chips are crucial for Huawei’s smartphones and will play a significant role in their future offerings.

