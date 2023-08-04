Using AI Image Generation Programs for Model Railroad Layouts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a powerful tool that has a wide range of applications. One area that caught my interest was the use of AI image generation programs to design the interiors of structures for model railroad layouts.

I initially tested the capacity of an AI image creation program called Fotor, but the results were underwhelming. Curious to determine if it was the prompt, the program itself, or the technology that was causing the issue, I decided to try Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator. I used the prompt “Model railroad layout trackplan, birds eye view, HO scale, mountainous, with tunnel, mining operation, and city” to generate an image.

The result was similar to my previous attempt. While the image seemed suitable at first glance, closer inspection revealed inconsistencies, such as tracks attached to nothing and nonsensical structures.

Despite these challenges, there are practical applications for AI image creation in model railroading, particularly in designing structure interiors. For instance, modelers can use AI to create coffee shops or other advertisements for their layouts. To focus on structure interiors, I used Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator with the prompt “Model railroad structure interior, HO scale, coffee shop, flat, modern.”

Although the generated images weren’t exactly what I had in mind, there was one image in the top-left quadrant that showed promise, despite its odd angle. I printed it out and inserted it into a blank storefront on our project layout. While improvements were needed, it passed the eye test at a glance.

Seeking variety, I generated a new prompt for a 1970s liquor store interior. This time, the results were more usable, with correct perspectives and era-appropriate designs. After trimming one of the images to fit our layout structure, it looked like a plausible liquor store interior.

Following that, I attempted the same prompt structure for a 1950s suit store. Again, there were angle issues with the walls, but one of the images appeared to be usable. After some trimming and fitting, it blended well into our layout structure.

In conclusion, AI image generation programs can be employed to design structure interiors for model railroad layouts. This approach is user-friendly, cost-efficient, and offers endless design possibilities. With a few adjustments and tweaks, AI-generated structure interiors can seamlessly integrate into any layout.