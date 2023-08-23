CityLife

Denuvo Offers Switch Emulator Protection to Developers

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 23, 2023
Security software company Denuvo has become the first security partner to join the Nintendo Developer Portal, offering its protection technology to Switch developers. The company’s initial offering is the Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection, which aims to prevent piracy by blocking the ability to play Switch games on PC emulators. Denuvo states that this technology is important for studios to increase revenue during the game launch window, as piracy on PC emulators can bypass the strong protections offered on the PC version. By ensuring that anyone wanting to play the game must purchase a legitimate copy, the Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection can enhance monetization opportunities.

This move by Denuvo aligns with Nintendo’s efforts to combat Switch emulation on PC. In May, Nintendo issued multiple DMCA takedown requests to remove Lockpick, a homebrew tool facilitating the playing of Switch games on emulators, from software hosting service GitHub. Nintendo claims that the use of Lockpick for playing backups of Switch games on PC emulators is illegal, despite some players arguing their right to create their own backups. Denuvo’s technology seamlessly integrates into the game development process and inserts checks into the code to block gameplay on emulators, thus supporting Nintendo’s anti-piracy efforts.

It is worth noting that Switch hacker Gary Bowser, a member of the hacking group Team-Xecuter, was recently released from prison early. Team-Xecuter had been creating and selling circumvention devices, enabling users to play illegal ROMs on consoles, including the Switch and 3DS. Bowser, having been ordered to pay $14.5 million in damages, must fulfill this financial obligation, with a $10 million payment to Nintendo considered a priority.

