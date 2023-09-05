Denuvo Anti-Tamper Technology Removed from DOOM Eternal’s PC Version in Latest Update

The latest update for DOOM Eternal, titled Patch 6.66 Rev 2.2, has brought a highly requested change to the game – the removal of Denuvo anti-tamper technology from the PC version. Denuvo is a contentious technology that aims to prevent piracy of PC games but has faced criticism for negatively impacting game performance and hindering modding capabilities.

Bethesda Softworks, the publisher of DOOM Eternal, has responded to gamers’ concerns and decided to remove Denuvo from the PC version of the game. This move comes over three years after the initial release of DOOM Eternal and follows the addition of two DLC packs and a ray tracing update.

The patch not only removes Denuvo Anti-Tamper but also eliminates the Boosters feature on all platforms. The Boosters feature has been present in the game since its launch, allowing players to enhance their gameplay experience. However, Bethesda has made the decision to remove this feature alongside the controversial anti-tamper technology.

The removal of Denuvo from DOOM Eternal’s PC version has been welcomed by the gaming community, as many PC gamers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the technology. Denuvo has often been criticized for its potential performance impact on games and for hindering modding, which is a popular aspect of PC gaming.

This update signifies Bethesda’s willingness to listen to player feedback and address their concerns regarding the game’s performance and modding capabilities. It is a positive step towards enhancing the gameplay experience for DOOM Eternal players on PC.

Source: SteamDB