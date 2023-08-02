Dentsu and Merkle Collaborate with Salesforce to Offer AI Expertise for Customer Experience Management

Dentsu and Merkle, leaders in customer experience management (CXM), have joined forces with Salesforce to provide artificial intelligence (AI) expertise to marketing and commerce leaders. The collaboration aims to assist brands in utilizing generative AI to create, manage, and optimize connected customer experiences.

Merkle’s generative AI solution, Merkle GenCX, will now be available for businesses to leverage alongside Salesforce Einstein GPT. This integration allows brands to incorporate AI-driven insights into every customer interaction, enabling them to deliver relevant and personalized experiences on a large scale. The collaboration is expected to enhance business outcomes for marketing and commerce leaders.

Furthermore, Merkle has unveiled its proprietary identity resolution solution, Merkury, on Salesforce AppExchange. By combining Merkury, Salesforce Einstein GPT, and GenCX, brands can harness actionable insights from vast enterprise data sets. These insights can then be automated and applied to various marketing and commerce use cases, including predictive modeling, audience definition, personalization, and ad copy generation.

In order to drive innovation in AI-enabled marketing and commerce, Dentsu will leverage the Merkle AI Lab. This collaboration provides brands with access to experts who can evaluate their readiness for generative AI and accelerate deployment, adoption, and business process transformation.

The partnership between Dentsu, Merkle, and Salesforce sets out to enable businesses to connect with their customers through more engaging and personalized moments. By utilizing the power of AI, data, and customer relationship management (CRM), brands can deliver more effective and automated campaigns.

Merkle, a longstanding Salesforce partner since 2004, offers solutions that help businesses using Salesforce gain insights into consumer behavior and deliver secure, personalized customer experiences in real time. The collaboration between Dentsu, Merkle, and Salesforce brings the future of customer experience into today’s market, providing brands with a competitive edge.