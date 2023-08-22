Denon Introduces Affordable AVR-X1800H Home Cinema Amplifier

Denon has announced its latest addition to the home cinema amplifier lineup with the AVR-X1800H. Priced at €799 (or €849 with DAB radio), this amplifier offers a range of premium features at a modest price point.

The AVR-X1800H supports 8K resolution through three 8K HDMI inputs, making it a future-proof choice for those looking to upgrade their home cinema system. It also includes next-gen gaming technologies such as Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and 4K@120Hz. Network streaming is made possible through Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Denon’s multi-room platform, HEOS, supporting up to 24-bit/192kHz audio.

In terms of channel configuration, the AVR-X1800H offers support for 7.2 channels or 5.2.2 in a Dolby Atmos/DTS:X setup. It integrates Dolby and DTS technologies to provide virtualized height and surround sound effects for stereo and surround content.

Connectivity options include three additional HDMI inputs (with one ARC/eARC output), two pairs of RCAs, optical inputs, and a phono input for audio components and turntables. Bluetooth is also available for wireless playback convenience. The receiver supports two-source/two-zone audio and features Audyssey’s MultEQ XT room-correction technology.

With 80 watts per channel across all seven channels, the AVR-X1800H delivers powerful sound for an immersive home cinema experience. While the pricier model, the AVR-X200H, offers some additional features such as extra RCA inputs, HDMI 2.1 support, and higher power output, the AVR-X1800H provides excellent value for its price.

The UK and US pricing details are yet to be announced, but the confirmed pricing for Australia is AU$1199.

