Shane Van Gisbergen’s recent success at NASCAR’s street race in Chicago has caught the attention of the racing community. In a recent episode of the Action Detrimental podcast hosted by Denny Hamlin, Hamlin delves into Van Gisbergen’s career and his ability to adapt to different track conditions.

Drawing comparisons to other drivers like Tony Stewart, who have successfully transitioned between racing disciplines, Hamlin praises Van Gisbergen’s performance in the rain-soaked race in Chicago. It showcased his superior racing prowess and his ability to handle challenging conditions.

Van Gisbergen has confirmed that he will be returning to NASCAR and will be competing in the upcoming Indy road race. Hamlin, using AI-powered Chat GPT, seeks to uncover what sets Van Gisbergen apart as a race car driver.

According to AI search results, Van Gisbergen is known for his exceptional driving skills, deep understanding of race craft, and his ability to quickly adapt to different track conditions. While Hamlin acknowledges Van Gisbergen’s talent, he believes there is still more to discover about his craft.

NASCAR fans will have the opportunity to witness Van Gisbergen’s skills firsthand at the upcoming Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race. Hamlin admires Van Gisbergen’s willingness to challenge himself by leaving the comfort of the Supercars Series and fully embracing NASCAR.

Overall, Hamlin’s podcast discussion highlights Van Gisbergen’s talent, determination, and leaves NASCAR fans eagerly anticipating his future races.