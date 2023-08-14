Scientists Accidentally Discover Long-Theorized “Demon” Particle

Scientists studying a material to unlock the secrets of superconductors have stumbled upon a long-theorized particle known as the “demon.” Electrons, when interacting with each other in solids, can form collective excitations called quasiparticles. One type of quasiparticle, called a plasmon, was previously thought to be impossible at room temperature due to energy level constraints. However, in 1956, physicist David Pines theorized that under certain conditions, electrons in multiple energy bands could form a plasmon without mass or charge – the “Pines’ demon.” The demon had remained elusive until researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Kyoto University accidentally detected it while conducting experiments on a metal called strontium ruthenate.

To identify the demon, the scientists used a method called momentum-resolved electron energy-loss spectroscopy, which involves bombarding the metal with electrons to observe its properties. In doing so, they discovered a puzzling plasmon with no mass. Through further exploration of the electronic structure of strontium ruthenate, the team confirmed the existence of the long-theorized demon.

The scientists believe that demons may play a significant role in the electronic characteristics of various metals. The accidental discovery could provide valuable insights into the behavior of materials and the potential development of high-temperature superconductors.

The research was published in the journal Nature.