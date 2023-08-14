CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Scientists Accidentally Discover Long-Theorized “Demon” Particle

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Scientists Accidentally Discover Long-Theorized “Demon” Particle

Scientists studying a material to unlock the secrets of superconductors have stumbled upon a long-theorized particle known as the “demon.” Electrons, when interacting with each other in solids, can form collective excitations called quasiparticles. One type of quasiparticle, called a plasmon, was previously thought to be impossible at room temperature due to energy level constraints. However, in 1956, physicist David Pines theorized that under certain conditions, electrons in multiple energy bands could form a plasmon without mass or charge – the “Pines’ demon.” The demon had remained elusive until researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Kyoto University accidentally detected it while conducting experiments on a metal called strontium ruthenate.

To identify the demon, the scientists used a method called momentum-resolved electron energy-loss spectroscopy, which involves bombarding the metal with electrons to observe its properties. In doing so, they discovered a puzzling plasmon with no mass. Through further exploration of the electronic structure of strontium ruthenate, the team confirmed the existence of the long-theorized demon.

The scientists believe that demons may play a significant role in the electronic characteristics of various metals. The accidental discovery could provide valuable insights into the behavior of materials and the potential development of high-temperature superconductors.

The research was published in the journal Nature.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Rainbow Six Siege Possibly Introducing a Master Chief-Themed Elite Bundle

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Tech Gadgets to Help You Ace the School Year

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

The Role of IoT and Blockchain in Streamlining Healthcare Track and Trace Systems

Aug 14, 2023

You missed

Technology

Netflix Expands Streaming Games with Beta Test on TVs, PCs, and Macs

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Embracer Group’s $2 Billion Partnership Falls Through, Savvy Games Group Identified as Mysterious Partner

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Ubisoft Announces Earlier Release Date for Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Rainbow Six Siege Possibly Introducing a Master Chief-Themed Elite Bundle

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments