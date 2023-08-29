Scientists Detect Pines’ Demon, a Massless Wave in a Solid

Scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have discovered the long-awaited Pines’ demon, a theoretical particle predicted by physicist David Pines 67 years ago. Pines’ demon is a composite particle composed of electrons in a solid that behaves as a massless, neutral wave that doesn’t interact with light. This elusive particle has remained undetected until now due to its unique properties.

The research team, led by Professor Peter Abbamonte, used a nonstandard experimental technique to directly excite a material’s electronic modes, allowing them to observe the signature of Pines’ demon in strontium ruthenate. This unexpected finding highlights the value of innovative research approaches.

Electrons in a solid typically combine to form collective units due to electric interactions, losing their individuality. These collective units can form composite particles called plasmons, which have a new charge and mass determined by the underlying electric interactions. However, the mass of plasmons is usually too large to form at room temperature.

Pines proposed an exception to this rule. In metals with electrons in multiple energy bands, these respective plasmons can combine in an out-of-phase pattern to create a new plasmon known as a demon, which is massless and neutral. This unique property allows demons to exist at any temperature, making them potentially influential in the behavior of multi-band metals.

Because demons are electrically neutral, they do not interact with light, making their detection challenging using standard condensed matter experiments. However, the research team’s nonstandard technique, momentum-resolved electron energy-loss spectroscopy, allowed them to directly observe the electronic properties of strontium ruthenate.

The discovery of Pines’ demon was made serendipitously while the team was conducting a survey of the metal’s electronic properties. They noticed an unusual electronic mode with no mass and began to suspect that they had indeed found the long-sought-after demon. Microscopic calculations confirmed their discovery, revealing a particle consisting of two electron bands oscillating out-of-phase.

This discovery underscores the importance of exploring new research techniques and looking in uncharted territories. Most significant discoveries are not planned but a result of trying something different. The detection of Pines’ demon opens up possibilities for further understanding the behaviors of multi-band metals.

