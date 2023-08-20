Delta Force, the Classic Military First-Person Shooter, Set to Return in Cross-Platform Game

Developer TiMi Studio Group has announced the exciting return of Delta Force, the popular voxel-based military first-person shooter that originally launched on PC 25 years ago. This time, the game will be available on multiple platforms, including PC, consoles, and mobile. More details will be revealed at the upcoming Gamescom Opening Night Live event.

The original Delta Force game was known for its large-scale multiplayer, and it seems that this feature will continue in the new version. The gameplay teaser trailer gives a glimpse of the intense multiplayer battles players can expect.

Producer Shadow Guo expressed the team’s interest in creating realistic military-themed shooter games, citing Delta Force as his first FPS game that left a lasting impression. The reboot aims to showcase the evolution of the original game’s features while staying true to its gameplay pillars. The developers are proud to carry on the legacy of Delta Force and create a vast and unpredictable world where players can complete missions, face challenges, and earn rewards.

In terms of tone and feel, Guo explained that the new Delta Force game aims to maintain the authentic essence of the original while infusing a near-future flavor. They have employed real-life actors, utilized photogrammetry for world creation, and received advice from former Special Forces personnel to ensure a tone of resolute realism and professionalism. The campaign mode is based on the movie “Black Hawk Down,” offering players an immersive experience of authentic and thrilling battles.

The new Delta Force will also continue the tradition of large-scale PvP multiplayer from the original game. The game designers have created diverse maps with various terrain features, including vertical height differences, caves, and different vehicle routes. Additionally, players will have access to technologically advanced vehicles such as assault vehicles, helicopters, armored vehicles, attack boats, and drones, enhancing the gameplay experience.

Fans of Delta Force can look forward to the revival of the franchise, with more information to be unveiled in the coming week.