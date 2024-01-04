Dell Introduces New UltraWide Monitors with Thunderbolt Connectivity

Dell is set to launch two new ultrawide monitors, the UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW) and the UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE), ahead of CES. These monitors are designed for professionals such as content creators, data scientists, and engineers, but also feature gaming-friendly refresh rates to minimize eye strain. Both monitors come with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and offer reduced blue light output. Additionally, they have built-in ambient light sensors that automatically adjust brightness and color temperatures for enhanced comfort. The monitors have received a five-star certification for eye comfort from TÜV Rheinland.

The UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor boasts a 40-inch screen and a 5K resolution of 5120 x 2160. It has a peak brightness of over 600 nits, as indicated by its DisplayHDR 600 certification. The monitor’s Thunderbolt 4 connection can deliver up to 140W of power to a connected laptop and supports variable refresh rates over HDMI 2.1. On the other hand, the UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor features a 34-inch screen with a resolution of 3440 x 1440. It can deliver up to 90W of power over Thunderbolt 4 and does not mention DisplayHDR certification or support for variable refresh rates over HDMI.

Both monitors offer similar features, including 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, DisplayPort 1.4, built-in USB-A and USB-C ports for power and data transfer, and multitasking capabilities for connecting two computers simultaneously. The UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor will start at $2,399.99, while the UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor will be priced at $1,019.99. Both models will be available globally starting from February 27th.

