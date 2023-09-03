Dell Precision 5680: The Powerful and Portable Workstation

The Dell Precision 5680 is a high-performance mobile workstation that packs formidable power into a lightweight and portable design. With its powerful hardware and impressive display, the Precision 5680 is a great option for professionals who require heavy-duty computing on the go.

The Precision 5680 is comparable to the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 in terms of performance and features. It comes with independent software vendor certifications, a 16-inch OLED touch panel, and powerful hardware options. The machine can accommodate up to 64GB of memory and 8TB of storage, making it a suitable choice for demanding tasks such as CAD design and data science.

While the Precision 5680 may not be as expandable as the ThinkPad P16, its performance is commendable. It is equipped with the first Nvidia “Ada Lovelace” mobile professional GPU, which delivers excellent graphics capabilities. The workstation is available in different configurations, with prices ranging from $2,489 to $6,351.35. The top-end configuration features an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, multiple SSDs, a 4K OLED touch panel, and an Nvidia RTX 5000 GPU.

In terms of design, the Precision 5680 is crafted from recycled aluminum and features a polycarbonate and glass fiber palm rest. It measures 0.87 inches thick and weighs 4.46 pounds, making it highly portable. The workstation has undergone MIL-STD 810H tests for durability and has passed with flying colors.

Connectivity options include USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an audio jack, and a SmartCard slot. The workstation also comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and Windows 11 Pro. The display of the Precision 5680 is a standout feature, with slim bezels, vibrant colors, and excellent contrast. It offers multiple color settings and allows for manual adjustments and calibration.

Despite its powerful hardware, the Precision 5680 does have a few drawbacks. The keyboard, while backlit and comfortable for high-speed typing, lacks dedicated Page Up and Page Down keys. The buttonless touchpad may also be a disadvantage for professionals who rely on the middle button for certain applications.

Overall, the Dell Precision 5680 is an impressive mobile workstation that combines power, portability, and a stunning display. It is a worthy contender in the market and a top choice for professionals who require a powerful workstation on the go.

