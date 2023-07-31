Dell Technologies Introduces New Offerings for Building Generative AI Models

Dell Technologies has recently unveiled new offerings aimed at assisting customers in rapidly and securely constructing generative AI (GenAI) models on-premises. These solutions are designed to enhance outcomes and facilitate advanced levels of intelligence.

The Dell Generative AI Solutions comprise a suite of products and services provided by Dell in collaboration with NVIDIA. Their goal is to assist businesses in gaining real-time insights and fostering innovation through intelligence. These offerings build upon Dell’s Project Helix announcement in May and encompass IT infrastructure, PCs, and professional services. They seek to simplify the adoption of full-stack GenAI, incorporating large language models (LLMs), and cater to organizations of all sizes and industries.

Dell’s portfolio includes various dependable tools such as Dell Precision workstations, Dell PowerEdge servers, Dell PowerScale scale-out storage, Dell ECS enterprise object storage, and an array of services. These tools enable the implementation of GenAI solutions across desktops, core data centers, edge locations, and public clouds.

The Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA is a jointly engineered inferencing blueprint. It is optimized to accelerate the deployment of a modular, secure, and scalable platform for GenAI in enterprise environments. Traditional inferencing approaches have encountered difficulties in scaling and supporting LLMs for real-time results. This solution aids customers in producing higher quality predictions and decisions with their own data in a faster timeframe.

Dell Professional Services provide a range of capabilities to help customers accelerate the adoption of GenAI and achieve better outcomes. These services encompass the development of a GenAI strategy, full-stack implementation services using the Dell Validated Design for GenAI, the utilization of the platform for specific use cases, and scaling services. The objective is to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation.

Dell Precision workstations, recognized as the global leader in workstations, empower AI developers and data scientists to locally develop and fine-tune GenAI models before deploying them at scale. These workstations deliver the necessary performance and reliability for running AI software frameworks, with the ability to accommodate up to four NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs in a single workstation.

The Dell Generative AI Solutions, Validated Design, Professional Services, and Precision workstations are available worldwide through traditional channels and Dell APEX. These offerings equip organizations with the tools and support required to leverage the capabilities of generative AI, ultimately driving innovation and intelligence in their operations.