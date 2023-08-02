Dell Targets Growing Interest in Generative AI with New Offerings

Dell is capitalizing on the rising interest in generative AI with a comprehensive package that includes hardware bundles and consulting services. This three-pronged offer consists of validated designs for inference systems, professional services for seamless integration of generative AI into workflows and applications, and GPU-equipped Precision workstations tailored for AI development.

The validated designs leverage Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers, which can be customized with up to eight Nvidia H100 GPUs. Along with Dell storage and Nvidia’s AI Enterprise suite and NeMo framework, these bundles provide customers with detailed specifications and guidelines on how to optimize infrastructure management software.

Dell’s objective is to simplify the process of implementing generative AI by offering pre-engineered solutions. This allows users to scale and deploy AI infrastructure more efficiently. To further aid customers, Dell’s professional services team is on hand to provide guidance and expertise in areas such as AI integration, data management, and business processes.

Acknowledging the potential benefits and perceived risks associated with generative AI, Dell positions itself as a trusted partner in assisting customers to effectively leverage generative AI while safeguarding valuable datasets. By doing so, Dell addresses concerns about data privacy and security.

In addition to the hardware and consulting services, Dell has enhanced its Precision workstations to support AI development. The latest models support up to four Nvidia RTX 6000 GPUs, delivering significant performance improvements compared to previous generations.

With experts projecting a significant increase in demand for AI services in the years to come, Dell’s foray into generative AI solutions aligns with this industry trend. This move positions Dell as a major player in the rapidly growing AI market.