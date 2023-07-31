The Delhi Government Considers Establishing an AI Hub in Proposed Electronic City

The Delhi government is exploring the possibility of creating an artificial intelligence (AI) hub within its proposed electronic city in Baprola, southwest Delhi. Spanning 81 acres, the electronic city aims to provide plug-and-play facilities for electronics design and manufacturing companies within the city center. By integrating AI and offering attractive incentives, the government hopes to attract global players to set up their units in the hub.

Officials recognize the significance of AI in various sectors and believe that by offering all necessary facilities in one industrial city, companies will be inclined to set up their units there. To develop the appropriate infrastructure in Baprola, the government plans to engage a concessionaire with expertise in electronic cities, especially in the AI domain.

The proposed electronic city will be conveniently located just a 20-minute drive from the Indira Gandhi International Airport and major national highways. The completion of the Urban Extension Roadway-II will further enhance connectivity in the area.

To position Delhi as a preferred destination for top electronics design, manufacturing, and refurbishment companies in India and globally, the Dialogue and Development Commission has been entrusted with drafting the ‘Delhi Electronics System Design, Manufacturing, and Refurbishment (ESDMR) Policy’. The inclusion of the AI hub concept in the policy has been specifically instructed.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation will develop the project through a public-private partnership model. Over a 30-year concession period, the government expects to earn a total rent of Rs 5,287 crore. Companies establishing units in the electronic city will be offered incentives, such as production-linked and labor-linked benefits, as well as advantages in land lease. The government may need to invest approximately Rs 250 crore in the initial five years for the development and promotion of the city while potentially forgoing around Rs 100 crore in stamp duty as an incentive.

The government has already initiated the process of changing land use to proceed with the project.