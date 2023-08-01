Deep Learning Models Show Cognitive Abilities Comparable to Humans, Study Finds

A recent research paper from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) suggests that deep learning models, particularly the GPT-3 large language model, may possess cognitive abilities that rival or even surpass those of humans. The study focused on the model’s performance on analogical tasks and complex reasoning problems.

The researchers found that the AI performed at or above human capabilities on various tests. For instance, it scored well on the Raven’s Progressive Matrices, a non-verbal test designed to measure general cognitive ability. It also answered SAT analogy questions slightly better than the human participants.

However, the AI faced challenges with analogy problems based on short stories, which indicated a possible limitation in its abilities. Moreover, when confronted with a task involving transferring gumballs using household objects, the AI came up with unconventional solutions.

The researchers postulated that the AI may be utilizing a “mapping process” similar to human reasoning to tackle these problems. They observed that the AI’s performance on spatial tasks, such as identifying shapes and diagrams, demonstrated similarities to human analogical reasoning.

While the study showcases the cognitive abilities of deep learning models, it also highlights their potential limitations. The researchers pointed out that they lacked full access to the training data used by GPT-3, making it challenging to gauge the AI’s complete language-based knowledge. Additionally, considering biases and conducting further research are crucial to comprehensively understand and evaluate the capabilities of AI systems.

In conclusion, the UCLA research presents compelling evidence that deep learning models can exhibit cognitive abilities comparable to humans. However, more investigation is needed to address limitations and explore the extent of these models’ capabilities.